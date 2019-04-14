Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Inurnment
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Robert Daniel Hall


Robert Daniel Hall Obituary
Robert Daniel Hall

Robert Daniel (Bob) Hall, age 86, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on April 10, 2019 of natural causes at the Summa Health Center Akron.

Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. on Sunday, April 14th from 2 to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, April 15th at 12 p.m. at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. Inurnment will be Tuesday, April 16th at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in memory of Bob Hall to support cancer research and patient care to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence,or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
