Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road
Seville, OH
Robert David Sigler


1943 - 2020
Robert David Sigler Obituary
Robert David Sigler, 76, passed away February 5, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1943 in Creston, the son of the late William and Virginia Sigler. He served his country in the U.S. Army, and later retired after a career in truck driving. Robert loved his grandchildren, and in his free time he enjoyed fishing or watching John Wayne westerns. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Sigler; son, Jody (Jenny) Sigler; daughter, Teresa Sigler; grandchildren, Shane, Morgan, Justin, Kayleigh, Leland, and Kal; as well as his brother-in-law, Tom Stevenson. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Military rites will be performed at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery (10175 Rawiga Road in Seville). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
