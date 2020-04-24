Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Robert Deibel


1945 - 2020
Robert C. Deibel "Chris", 74 years old. Chris passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio on June 11, 1945 to John C. and Winifred W. Deibel (Gill), Chris graduated from North High School and began studying at the University of Akron before entering the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. Chris married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Deibel (Lann) in 1967 and together, Chris and Pat raised three wonderful children of whom Chris was immensely proud. As a police officer, Chris served three jurisdictions before ultimately retiring from the University of Akron Police Department in 2009 and looking forward to some unlimited Harley time. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Deibel, Chris is survived by his loving wife of over 52 years, Patricia; children, Michelle R. Bucher (Jim), Christopher J. Deibel (Michelle) and Heather S. Deibel (Chuck DeVore); grandchildren, Christopher T. Deibel, Jacob Bucher, Emily Bucher and Hannah Deibel; brother, David Deibel (Delphine) of Virginia; sisters, Jane Lindsey (John) and Debbie Pash (Don) of the Akron area. In compliance with current Coronavirus restrictions, a private service will be held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Stark County Humane Society, P.O. Box 7077, Canton, Ohio 44705. Arrangements by Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, Canal Fulton, Ohio. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2020
