Robert "Chad" Dennison
1929 - 2020
Robert "Chad" Dennison, 91, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family at his residence. He was born April 24, 1929 in Salem, WV to William and Naoma D. Dennison. Chad was a graduate of Doddridge County High School in West Union, WV. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Chad was the owner-operator of Cross Roads bus company for 40 years. He was a 50 year member of the Akron Baptist Temple and a member of West Hill Baptist Church in Wooster, OH. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Chad is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patty; daughters, Robin (Mark) Davenport, Melinda (Jeff) Tokie and Merry Hope (David) Hulsey; grandchildren, Travis (Vanessa) Davenport, Cody Davenport, Tyler (Sara) Tokie, Dillon Tokie, Chad Tokie and Jackson Hulsey; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Dennison; and sisters, Jean Yerkey, Juanita Baker and Patty Harrison. Due to the current health situation, funeral services will be private. His final resting place will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at West Hill Baptist Church in Wooster, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to West Hill Baptist Church or Hospice Life Care in Wooster. The family is so grateful for the remarkable caregivers from Hospice.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
