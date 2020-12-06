Robert Donald Harrison, 80, quietly passed away Monday, November 30th, 2020 after a very short stay in a local assisted-living facility. He was born May 11, 1940 in Akron, Ohio and was the first son of the late Charles and Loretta (Pugh) Harrison. "Don" as he was mostly called, spent most of his life in Akron and Norton. He was a 1958 graduate of South High School in Akron and enlisted into the Navy upon graduation. He was honorably discharged May 1962. Don served his entire naval stint on the USS Enhance, a small mine sweeper in the South Pacific as a diesel mechanic and fireman. But it was at South High School where he met the love of his life, Carolyn Gray Adams. They married in June 1960 and spent the next 60 years together. When he returned home from the Navy, he joined The Burger Iron Company in Akron where he worked for the next 42 years. He was an exemplary employee and hated every day of work, yet his work ethic, morals and values drove him to 1324 Firestone Parkway everyday where he performed duties from welding to steel inspection. Don was many things to many people. He wore many hats and went by many names. Depending on how you knew him determined on how you addressed him. In most circles he was simply called "Don." Others called him "Bob" and some of his closest family called him "Donnie." At work he was known as "Bob," and at home when he was in hot water he was called "Robert Donald!" Approximately 40 people called him "Uncle Don," two called him "Dad", one called him "Grandpa," and one called him "Husband." Don was a very active fella and was well liked in all of his circles of friends and organizations. Don and Carolyn have a large circle of friends with whom they enjoyed spending time. They loved to travel, camp and dance and in their prime, would dance circles around most. If "Dancing with the Stars" had a Senior show they would most definitely win. He was also the quintessential outdoorsman and immensely enjoyed hunting, fishing and the shooting sports. He was an active trap shooter with quite an impressive average until COVID-19 shut down shooting sports. He was a longtime member of the NRA and was an avid reader of all outdoor magazines. He also was a longtime member of North Lawrence Fish and Game Club, Mud Run Ram Rod Club, and was a shooting mentor to many young new shooters. Don also was a Mason and belonged to the Grotto, the happier side of the Mason Lodge. Throughout his years, Don had many hobbies, including training dogs, especially Max, his pride and joy. Other hobbies included wine making and cooking. He loved to cook and was a volunteer "chef" at many church and Grotto socials. He loved everything he made. Don attended church, Grace United Church of Christ, Loyal Oak, nearly every Sunday he could with his wife at his side. Don is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Carolyn Gray, his sons, Michael (Chrissy) Harrison, and Mark Harrison; his brother, Charlie (Harriett) Harrison, and; his granddaughter, Danielle, whom he absolutely adored. Don was dedicated family man and always did the best he could do with what he had. He will be greatly missed by us all. Due to the COVID pandemic there are no immediate funeral arrangements being made. A memorial service announcement will come at a later, safer date.