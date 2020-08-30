Robert Donel Carnahan "Bob", born April 22, 1954, entered the peace of Heaven on August 24, 2020. During most of his life, he was an entertainer. He played many instruments including guitar, fiddle, banjo and mandolin just to name a few. He and his brother, Scott, toured the music scene under the name "The Carnahan Brothers" mostly playing country western and blue grass. He also shared his musical talents with many other bands in the area. Bob was a genuine and loving people person and quite the comedian. He brought joy to everyone who met him. Bob was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and enjoyed gathering with his church family. He loved hugs and loved pulling out his pieces of paper with his writing that said 'thank you', 'I love you too' etc. He would get a sheepish grin on his face when he did it Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Carnahan and his wife of 14 years, Pamela J. Carnahan who was the love of his life. He is survived by his mother, Donna Morrison Carnahan of Belleview, FL; sisters, Dawnita (Charles) Vigne of Cirtra, FL, Denise Miner and Danielle Dutton both of Belleview, FL; brother, Scott Carnahan of Lower Salem, OH; brother-in-law, Rod (Diane) Stalnaker; sisters-in-law, Becky (David) Gaston and Cyndi Ryan. Other precious relatives: nieces Amber and April Potter, Cindi (Steve) Szekely, Amy (Eric) Jennings, Kelly (Shane) Roach; nephews, Rodney (Michelle) Stalnaker, Matthew (Christine) Gaston and many great nieces and nephews who were dear to his heart. "His song maybe over but his music will live on with us forever..." Cremation has taken place. Services to be announced for a later date. Donations can be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 8101 Manchester Ave. NW, Canal Fulton, OH 44614 or to Hope Lodge
in Cleveland at donate3.cancer.org
"