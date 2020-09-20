Robert Drew Newland, "Bob", age 71, of Copley, Ohio passed away on September 16, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1949 and was raised in Dover, Ohio. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 30 years, Terrie; other family members and friends. He enjoyed computer programming and riding his bike. A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at NewcomerAkron.com
All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.