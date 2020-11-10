WOOSTER -- Robert E. Abt, age 96, passed away on November 6, 2020. Born on March 7, 1924 in Akron, OH to the late Rudolph and Helen (Roth) Abt, he was a resident of Wooster for 12 years, previously of Doylestown for 48 years. A veteran of WW II serving with the U.S. Navy, Robert retired from Babcock and Wilcox Co. in 1989 and had worked for the William Annat Co. in his early years. He was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Wooster, the Doylestown American Legion Post #407, and the 555th Military Honors Detachment. While living in Doylestown, he and his wife Mary were actively involved with Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Bob was a true fixer upper who enjoyed wine making and oil painting. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary J. in 2019; son, Kenneth in 1986; he is survived by his sons, Robert (Teresa) of Prescott, AZ, John (Jeannette Durkalski) of Fredericksburg, OH; daughter, Michelle (Howard) Genet of Wooster; 10 grandchildren; six great grandchildren and one on the way; daughter in-law, Kathy (Steve) Hauck of Massillon; a niece, two nephews, other family and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Wooster, OH, with Father Stephen Moran, Celebrant. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the 555th Military Honors Detachment, 14834 Jordan Rd., Creston, OH, 44217. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.za
