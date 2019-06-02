Robert E. Bauman TOGETHER AGAIN



Robert E. Bauman, age 81, was reunited with his lovely wife, Rita, on May 27th. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had a smile that could warm your heart and he truly will be missed by many.



He was born in 1938 and lived in Sterling, Ohio. He was a proud Navy veteran, serving on the USS Hornet. He always enjoyed telling stories of his Navy days. He moved his family to Wadsworth in 1974 and was a member of Sacred Heart Church and Kiwanis Club. He was an amazing guitarist and his love of music was something that began as a child and continued throughout his whole life and was passed on to his children as well. He retired from Akron Standard where he was an electrician.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Edna Bauman; sister, Mary; and his wife, Rita (Drexler) Bauman.



He is survived by his siblings, Roberta, Ron (Ilene), and Marti; his children, Dianna, Debbie (Bob) and Neil (Christina); his grandchildren, Rick (Jaclyn), Rob, Maggie, Blaine, Tracy (Chris), Victoria, Jennifer, Joseph, and Arianna; his great-grandsons, Oliver and David.



There will be a Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 260 Broad St., Wadsworth, OH 44281 at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, followed by a service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 12:30.



We ask that in lieu of flowers a memorial donation be made to your local SPCA or animal shelter.