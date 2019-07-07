Home

Robert (Bob) E. Casdorph

(1930-2019)

Robert (Bob) E. Casdorph, 89, of Suffield Township passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Fred Justina Casdorph of Akron, Ohio was born on February 14, 1930 to the late Fred and Justina Casdorph. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a longtime employee of O'Neils Department Stores.

In addition to his parents, Fred and Justina, he was preceded in death by Leona (sister) and Richard (brother-in-law) Ryan. Bob will be deeply missed by his brother, Ray Casdorph and all his friends.

Rob's wishes, he will be privately laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron.

And as a special note we would like to thank the staff from Great Lakes Caring for the wonderful care they took of Robert. He went peacefully at home in his own bed. Thank you.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
