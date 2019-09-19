|
Robert E. CUunningham Robert E. Cunningham, age 90, of Hudson, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne (nee Sheets) Cunningham and his parents, Harry and Laura (nee McTaggart) Cunningham. He is survived by his children, Candace Aspromatis of Akron, OH and James (Marge) Cunningham of Las Vegas, NV; his grandchildren, Erol (Sarah) Aspromatis of Chagrin Falls, OH, Denise (Mike) Mathews of Hilliard, OH and Scott Cunningham of Reno, NV; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Penelope Mathews and Emily Aspromatis; and his companion, Linda Werntz. Robert was a Research Chemist at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He was a 1955 graduate of WVU attaining a PhD in Chemistry. He was known to many as "Opa". His interests were many and varied, including genealogy, photography, Akron history, and his Scottish heritage. Interment will be held privately. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2019 at Serenity Chapel at Laurel Lake, 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson, Ohio 44236. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Summit County Historical Society, Progress Through Preservation, or the Canal Society of Ohio. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019