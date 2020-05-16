Robert E. Dills, 71, born on January 19th, 1949 in Akron, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his winter residence in Marco Island, Florida on May 5th, 2020. Bob was the son of the Late Helen (Spasoff) and Marvin Dills and also predeceased by his brother, Bruce. Bob is survived by his sister, Tina May (Larry) and brother, John. He was a devoted husband to Pamela Hardy Dills for 43 years. Together they had two wonderful sons, Cameron (Amanda) Dills and the late Adam Dills. Bob adored his role as Grandfather to his cherished granddaughter, Juliette Pamela Dills. He also leaves behind brothers-in-law and was the beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob earned his Bachelor's Degree from Kent State University followed by his MBA from Case Western Reserve University. His career began on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. in the early 1980's with roles serving both President Carter and the Reagan Administration. He returned to Cleveland and began his work with Fluid Mechanics, Inc. as President and CEO until his retirement in 2017. Bob enjoyed his fine cigars, a good sparring of politics and world affairs and certainly the love of his family and dear friends that included his beloved Boston Terriers, Sophie and Ted. Bob was a statesman, a businessman, a surrogate father and mentor to so many. His unique talent and personality emboldened his leadership, guidance and generosity of spirit leaving his imprint on a generation where a handshake and his word were immensely valued. His legacy leaves behind a footprint in life that treated each and every one as a friend, with a smile and a laugh that will never be forgotten. Please make donations in the name of his beautiful son, Adam Dills to the CF foundation: https://www.cff.org/give-today/ Join us in celebrating the extraordinary life of Bobby Dills . . . the time and place to be forthcoming.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2020.