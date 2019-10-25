|
MARSHALLVILLE -- Robert E. Dodson, age 89, of Marshallville, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, following a period of declining health. Bob was born on February 11, 1930, in Akron, to the late Samuel and Mae (Scuthall) Dodson, served in the United States Army during WWII, and worked as a laborer for G.K.L. Construction, retiring in 1992. Surviving are four daughters, Denise Mangus, Robin (Brian) Archer, Shannon (Billy) Jones, and Brandy Dodson; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; step-daughter-in-law, Karen Smith; and brother, Dick Dodson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward "Skip" Dodson; and brothers, Tom, Harry, Johnny, and Ed Dodson. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.aublefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2019