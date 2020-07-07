1/1
Robert E. Dughi
Robert E. Dughi, 94, passed away July 3, 2020. He was born in Roaring Springs, PA to the late Lazarus and Bertha (Frazier) and was a World War II Navy veteran who proudly attended the signing of the peace treaty that ended the war. Robert retired from Goodyear Aerospace with 35 years of service and loved to golf. He was a member of Family of Faith United Methodist Church, Yusef Khan Grotto and the American Legion Post 175. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; children, Gary (Margie) Dughi and Ginger (Raleigh) Gray; grandchildren, Brian (Diana), Megan, Kelly (Mike), Michael (Kathi), Jason (Gina) and Heather (Forrest); 14 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Sekeres; and many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Rev. Ron Shultz officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. with burial and military honors at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Due to the Covid-19 virus we request masks to be worn, but not mandatory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family of Faith United Methodist, 800 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305 or The Gardens of Western Reserve. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
JUL
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
