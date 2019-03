Robert E. Ellis TOGETHER AGAIN



Robert E. Ellis, age 75, went home to be with the Lord on February 28, 2019 after a brief battle with leukemia.



Born in Pasadena, Calif., Bob lived in Goodyear Heights most of his life and graduated from East High School. He was formerly an active member of Goodyear Heights United Methodist Church, and was currently a member of Cornerstone Church. Bob was a lifetime member of the Tecumseh Lodge Education Group. One of his greatest joys was being a Native American hobbyist, having achieved over 1,000 hours of beadwork. Bob especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids.



Preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Dorothy, and parents, Raymond and Audrey



Ellis, Bob is survived by his son, Thomas; daughter, Mindy (Tom); and grandchildren, Matthew, David, Rebecca, Adalina and Leanna.



Friends and family will be received Friday, March 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brenda Young officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Clear Blue Water Project in care of Cornerstone Church.



(AKRON, 330-733-6271)



www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary