Robert "Bob" E. Kroft, 86, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 24 in Stow, Ohio. He was born in 1933 to William and Neoma (Bittinger) Kroft in Akron, Ohio, and moved to Stow as a young boy. He married the former Nancy L. Patterson on November 1, 1954, in Angola, Indiana. Bob enjoyed spending time at home with his family and working in his yard. He loved motorcycles, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid Cleveland sports fan. Bob began his 44 year employment with Ford Motor Company's Walton Hills Stamping Plant in 1954 when the plant opened and retired in 1999. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Nancy, his son Kent, and his daughter Kimberly (Kessle) Downs. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Frederick "Fred" Kroft and James "Jim" Kroft. Cremation has taken place and no public services are planned. Because Bob loved being outside, the family asks that in this challenging time you take some time to enjoy the outdoors and reach out to help your friends, family and neighbors in the best way you can. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020