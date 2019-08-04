|
Robert "Bob" E. Lynch
Robert "Bob" E. Lynch, 87, of Barberton passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran. The majority of Bob's working career was in the trucking industry. He finally retired from the Akron Public Schools Building Services.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Zelma Ruth Lynch in 2018; parents, Leo and Dorothy; brothers, Bernard, Don and Paul. Bob is survived by sons, Ralph (Sue) and Robert (Karen); grandsons, Ben (Ann), Bryan and Daniel (Anna); great-grandchildren, Gannon and Brynne; sisters, Sallie Adams, Pat (Dick) Butcher and Mary Thoren and sister-in-law, Juanita; along with other relatives and friends.
Bob and Ruth enjoyed watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Pleasant View Health Care Center for their excellent care, kindness and compassion. Also thank you to Dr. Thomas Lehner and Harbor Light Hospice.
Bob's funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 6th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Fr. Robert Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of service.
Burial with military honors will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Akron Ronald McDonald House, 141 W. State St., Akron, Ohio 44302 or [email protected]
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019