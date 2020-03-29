|
|
Robert "Bob" E. Reed, 63, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Akron, OH on June 9, 1956 to his father, William H. and mother, Gladys I. Reed. Preceded in death by his parents; he is survived by his wife of 36 years, Connie S. (Garbe) Reed; his children, Ryan, Sara and Brandon Reed; his grandchildren, Skylar Reed and Carter Nelson; sisters, Neta Aronhalt and Tammy Reed; and brother, Bill (Mary) Reed. Robert was employed with the City of Akron and retired after 37 years of service. His last position with the City of Akron was Superintendent of the Parks Maintenance Department. Robert liked traveling, cheering for the Cleveland sports teams and driving his 1979 Corvette. Robert's family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Hospice for their compassionate care they provided Robert in his last days. In lieu of calling hours at this time, the family is planning to have a graveside service and a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a date to be determined later. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020