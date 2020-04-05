|
THEN AND NOW Robert E. Tompkins, Sr., 91, passed away Tuesday, March 31st 2020. Bob was born in Bellaire Ohio to Marguerite C Corbin and Lester Clarence Tompkins on June 20th, 1928. He went to elementary school in Parkersburg, WV and high school at West in Akron, settling in Mogadore where he lived most of his adult life. Bob had one brother, Les Jr. (Becky) and one sister, Elinor (Eli) Goila. Bob was a veteran of the Navy and in active duty at the young age of 17 and helped in the cleanup of Pearl Harbor. Bob was a hard worker all his life. He worked at Robinson Clay (where he met his wife Patsy) NRM, Hale & Kolgren, and Spirex where he retired in 1996. Bob continued working into his eighties at MD Plastics, with his good friend and business partner Mike (Sandi) Durina. Bob belonged to the Mogador JC's and the Mogadore Booster Club and was on the Parks and Recreation committee, and served 12 years on the Mogadore School Board. He built his own house on Herbert St, helped others build homes, because that is what you did back then, and always mentioned the help of those Murphy boys and Bob Davis. Bob was an avid racquetball player and played into his eighties. He had a great group of racquetball guys that continued his friendship and taking him out to lunch periodically, even when he could no longer play. His nickname was 3WALL. Bob's real love was watching his children and grandchildren's activities and sports. Rarely did he miss an event and was always accompanied by his loving wife of 68 years, Patsy. In his later years he enjoyed his dog Izzy and babysitting many a grandchild or great grandchild. There are memories of his nephew and partner in orneriness Tom Goila, the summers at Paul's cottage at Lake Milton and the great trips to Myrtle Beach. Bob was a part of the greatest generation and a true gentleman and scholar. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Marguerite (Bob Long) and Lester; siblings, Les Jr. and Elinor; granddaughter, Michele Soles and wife, Patsy (Murphy). He is survived by daughter, Karen Fuhrman (Tom); sons, Robert Jr. (Sandi), John, and George (Patricia); 22 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff and administration at Rockynol and caregiver and friend, Diana Mcdowell. Due to the ongoing health crisis there will be no funeral service at this time. There will be a memorial service and celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020