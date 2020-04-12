|
Sept. 20, 1931 April 3, 2020. After a battle with Alzheimer's, and a life full of laughter and love, Bob joined his daughter, brother, parents and many, many loved ones and friends that have left us. In his long and momentous journey, Bob was born and grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, served in the U.S. Army as a Ranger during the Korean War, started his professional career on the railroad and was invited to try out for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He found a passion for the trades and became a sought-after home and commercial interiors craftsman. In Buffalo, NY, he started his own business, and built a reputation for excellence. Because of his skill and dedication, he was asked to lend his knowledge and expertise to jobs across the country. Through mentoring, he was able to share his love of the trades and guide many to find careers which they love. Dad always said, "If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life!" He was the definition of a strong work ethic and shared it with many, including his children. Wads was an avid sportsman and country music fan. He enjoyed golf and had a 4 handicap. He was a lifetime fanatic of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and after moving to Akron area in the 1970's became a frustrated Cleveland Indians fan. Because of his children, then grandchildren, he became a volunteer to youth sports - supporting the neighborhood community programs. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Madeline (Kelly) Wadsworth; siblings, Richard Wadsworth, Donna Jean Burton and Jane Graziano; daughter, Robin Madison; and his most favorite country artist, George Jones. He is survived by siblings, Joan (Don) Proto and Jack (Joanne) Wadsworth; children, Lisa (Dave) Yeager, Jami (Jim) Obermeyer, Bob Wadsworth and Jack (Shellie) Wadsworth; grandchildren, Liberty Madison, Renee (Jason) Clark, Elizabeth Clark, Jack (Ashley) Wadsworth, Josh (Alix) Wadsworth, Payton Wadsworth, Alissa Yeager and Andrew Wadsworth; 17 great-grandchildren; 19 nieces/nephews; and his best friend and ex-brother-in-law, Dennis Pickard. A celebration of life will be scheduled for later in the year. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020