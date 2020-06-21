GREEN -- Robert E. Zeis, 73, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. Robert was born July 9, 1946 to Gerald E. And Rubie (Sanders) Zeis in Akron and has been a Green resident since returning to the area in 2008. He was employed by Goodrich Tire and Rubber and Michelin Tire in the IT Departments for over 30 years, retiring in 2008. He was an avid golfer. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Margaret (Hager); sisters, Penny (Dennis) Anderson and Marsha Votaw; nephews, Robert and Bret (Katie) Anderson; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Barbara Keefer, Catherine (Charles) Carlise, Raymond Hager, Martha Prasher, Thomas (Patti) Hager, Mary Ann Wise, James (Mary) Hager, Patrick (Kathleen) Hager and William (Elizabeth) Hager. The family will receive friends Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Green Chapel, 4178 Massillon Road (corner of Steese and Massillon Roads in Green, entrance off Steese). Covid-19 precautions are in effect, masks and social distancing are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd, Akron, OH 44319, where Covid- 19 precautions are also in effect. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales or Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685.