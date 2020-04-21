Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
TOGETHER AGAIN Robert E. Earnsberger "Big Al", age 83, passed away April 17, 2020. Bob loved his children, grandchildren and especially family gatherings. Bob retired from East Ohio Gas, but was probably most proud of his second profession, "the Clinton Fire Dept.". Bob honorably and proudly served the community for over 33 years, 20 of which were the Assistant Chief and "Chief". This was his second family, shared by his father, brothers, sons and today, his grandsons. Many friendships were made and good times had. Most recently Bob looked forward to and enjoyed eating dinner with each of his children. Evening dinners will not be the same as you will be greatly missed by all of us. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary "Toots"; his parents, Mary and Ike; brothers, Tom and John. Bob is survived by his children, Bobby Jr. (Karen), Bill (Dena), Terry, Kate (Ron), Tim (Shelley); grandchildren, Beau, Brianna, Brandon, Bryant, Stephen, Chad, Alyssa, Cory, Aaron, Austin, Alex and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Carson and soon to be Henry Robert; siblings, Barbara Tesch, Dave and Bill. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Brookfield Cemetery, Rev. Rod Grabski officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Clinton Firefighters Association, 7717 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Clinton, OH 44216. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
