Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Robert Edward Partridge


Robert Edward Partridge Obituary
Robert Edward Partridge "Chrysler

Robert Edward Patridge, 76, passed away March 18, 2019.

He was born December 2, 1942 in Akron, the son of the late Robert and Helen Partridge. He served his country in the Army National Guard, and later retired after many years service from the Chrysler Twinsburg Plant.

He is survived by his sister, Carol Scherer; nephew, Richard

(Sandra) and Landen Scherer; niece, Rachael Scherer; his "little bro" Chuck (Shelly) Bartee; nieces, Brittany (Sean) Gaffney and family; Alex (Clark) Davis; nephew, Matae Bartee; many other family members; and all his friends from Lamp Post, Farmer Boy, and Oldies; and lastly his faithful cat "Jr."

The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 23, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Pastor Dwayne Ray will officiate. Private interment at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Humane Society of Summit County and/ or Lakeview Lighthouse Church, or your local church. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
