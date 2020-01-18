|
Robert Ellinger, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 12, 2020, surrounded by family. Bob was born in Akron, Ohio on April 1, 1938 and was a resident of Norton, Ohio and more recently, Wadsworth. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Ellinger, and second wife, Charlotte Ellinger. Bob is survived by wife of 24 years, Noreen; sister, Anita Moorehead; sons, David (Victoria), Dan, Darin, Barry (Kim) Davis, and Christopher (Samantha) Mullet, as well as daughter, Melissa Mullet. He was a proud grandfather of Alyssa (Jeremie) Doak, Brandon Ellinger, Chad Ellinger, Lauren Ellinger, Bryan Davis and Jillian Mullet, as well as a great-grandfather of Jaelyn, Jace and Jax. He is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob graduated from Kenmore High School and retired from Ohio Bell after 37 successful years. He also served in the U.S. army as a Private First Class. He loved spending time with his family, golfing, gardening and walking outside. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Calling hours will be at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home in Fairlawn at 39 S. Miller Rd. from 11:00 to 1:00 on Monday, January 20th. A short service for family will follow. Private inurnment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bob's memory can be made to Akron City Hospital Hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020