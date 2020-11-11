1/1
Robert Esposito
1951 - 2020
Robert Esposito, age 69, passed away on November 7, 2020. Born on March 10, 1951 to Salvatore and Mary Esposito. He was raised in Bethpage, New York and moved to Connecticut to join the Stamford Police Department. He later settled in Ohio where he enjoyed time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Roseann, his sons, Nicholas (Kristi) and Mike (Cristy) and his beloved grandchildren Marisa, Joseph, Liana, Livia and Giada. He will also be forever remembered by his brothers, Steve (Kathy), Tom (Mary), Gary (Louise) and nieces and nephews, Kristen (Caleb), Matthew, Jessica and Jaclyn..



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 11, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
