Robert Esposito, age 69, passed away on November 7, 2020. Born on March 10, 1951 to Salvatore and Mary Esposito. He was raised in Bethpage, New York and moved to Connecticut to join the Stamford Police Department. He later settled in Ohio where he enjoyed time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Roseann, his sons, Nicholas (Kristi) and Mike (Cristy) and his beloved grandchildren Marisa, Joseph, Liana, Livia and Giada. He will also be forever remembered by his brothers, Steve (Kathy), Tom (Mary), Gary (Louise) and nieces and nephews, Kristen (Caleb), Matthew, Jessica and Jaclyn..







