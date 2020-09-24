1/1
Robert Eugene Gabbert
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THEN AND NOW Robert Eugene Gabbert, born February 24, 1924 passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillie Woodburn and Elmer Gabbert; siblings, Geneva Larson and Betty Christopher; along with his wives, Gloria Mahaffey, Betty Thompson and Doris Johnson. Bob was born and raised in Barberton, Ohio and was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1942. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic, under General Patton's Third Army. He worked at Diamond Crystal Salt Co. as the powerhouse foreman. Bob loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed golfing (had two "holes-in-ones"), camping and fishing on Lake Erie. He was a member and Past Master of Barberton Lodge #750 F&AM, enjoying over 60 years of membership and also 32nd Scottish Rite Valley of Akron. Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church in Barberton for many years before moving to Zephyrhills, Florida to enjoy retirement. Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and William Jerome; three grandchildren, Jennifer Jerome, Krista (Travis) Dobbins and Erika (Scott) Brady; six great-grandchildren and many more extended family and friends. Bob was very fun loving, quick witted and always there to give a helping hand. He will be dearly missed by many. His family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living for all their help and care. Bob's family will receive friends on Friday, September 25th from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave, Barberton 44203 (330-745-3161) where his service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Internment at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors conducted by Firestone VFW #3383.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Service
02:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved