THEN AND NOW Robert Eugene Gabbert, born February 24, 1924 passed away peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillie Woodburn and Elmer Gabbert; siblings, Geneva Larson and Betty Christopher; along with his wives, Gloria Mahaffey, Betty Thompson and Doris Johnson. Bob was born and raised in Barberton, Ohio and was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1942. He served in the U.S. Army as a medic, under General Patton's Third Army. He worked at Diamond Crystal Salt Co. as the powerhouse foreman. Bob loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed golfing (had two "holes-in-ones"), camping and fishing on Lake Erie. He was a member and Past Master of Barberton Lodge #750 F&AM, enjoying over 60 years of membership and also 32nd Scottish Rite Valley of Akron. Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church in Barberton for many years before moving to Zephyrhills, Florida to enjoy retirement. Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and William Jerome; three grandchildren, Jennifer Jerome, Krista (Travis) Dobbins and Erika (Scott) Brady; six great-grandchildren and many more extended family and friends. Bob was very fun loving, quick witted and always there to give a helping hand. He will be dearly missed by many. His family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living for all their help and care. Bob's family will receive friends on Friday, September 25th from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave, Barberton 44203 (330-745-3161) where his service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Internment at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors conducted by Firestone VFW #3383.