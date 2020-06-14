Dr. Robert F. Gilliland of Akron, OH passed away on Memorial Day (May 25, 2020) at Sandusky Veterans Home. He was 82. Dr. Gilliland was born December 26, 1937 in Sharon, PA, a son of Robert Frank and Mary Christenson Gilliland. He graduated from Sharon High School in 1955. He attended Washington and Jefferson College, graduating in 1959. He went to Dental School at University of Pittsburg and graduated in 1963. He loved the house mother, Ollie, at the fraternity house. She made great potato soup that he loved to make. Other food he would put ketchup on to make it taste better. He joined the US Air Force as a Captain on September 5, 1963. He was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska. From there he went to Takhli Royal Thai AFB in Thailand for a year during the Vietnam Nam war, returned and was stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. He went from there to Boston University for his Didactic for Oral Surgery, which he completed in 1970. From there he went to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. He married Linda Amos and they went to Misawa, Japan where he was stationed for two years. When he came back stateside, he was stationed at The Air Force Academy next, then Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, Alaska from 1979 to 1982. His final TDY was at Scott AFB in O'Fallon, IL where he retired a Colonel on September 30, 1983. He was proud of his service to our Country. He had a lot of hobbies, played golf, built furniture, and restored cars. While in Thailand, he learned to develop his own film. He learned to reupholster furniture and do stained glass. He is survived by his wife, Linda; children Gail (Charley), Shawn, Cheri and Terry; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and brother Richard (Mona). Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Donald. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will hold a celebration of life at a date to be determined. Memorials may be made in memory of Bob to: Friends of Pets, P.O. Box 813, Akron, Ohio 44309.







