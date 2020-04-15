|
Robert F. Sales, Sr. was a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio. Born November 7, 1937 to Augustus and Maggie Sales. As a young boy, he was a member of The Mount Calvary Baptist Church, where his grandfather Alex Sales was the founding pastor. He attended Akron Public Schools and joined the Marines for a time. He worked for Goodwill Industries, but due to an injury, he became a stay at home dad; where he taught his children how to keep house, work on cars and become hard working citizens. A few years ago, Robert accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and on April 11, 2020 at 12:09 p.m. he went home to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parent, Augustus and Maggie Sales; his brothers, Clyde and Dwight Sales and sister, Ann Sims. Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years; Sandy Sales along with his children, Mildred Diane (Ronnie) Campbell of Akron, Ohio, Marion (Connie) Bolar of Daphne, Alabama, Melody D. Sales of Akron, Ohio, Robert F. Sales, Jr. (Natalie Baker) of Tracy California, Robert D. Sales (Sandy Bateman) of Akron, Ohio, Marla Sales (Robert Scranton) of Doylestown, Ohio, Michael (Andrea) Sales of Massillon, Ohio, Monty (Roxann) Sales of North Canton, Ohio, Nicole (Anthony) Caldwell of Akron, Ohio, Tonya Sales-Goolsby of Akron, Ohio, Damian (Lanett) Culvert of Cleveland, Ohio; siblings, Denison Sales of Doylestown, Ohio, Loretta Parker of Akron, Ohio, Carol Sales-Greer of Doylestown, Ohio, Joy Miller of Akron, Ohio, Clifford Sales, Sr. of Murphy, Texas, Maggie-Lou Jackson of Allen, Texas, Gus Sales (Lisa) of Mt. Enterprise, Texas, Phillip (Karen) Sales, Sr. of Wylie, Texas; loving Aunt, Inez Patterson of Akron, Ohio; 42 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; special nephew, Darrell Yarbrough; favorite cousin, Billy (Velma) Sales; long time best buddy, Jack Smith (Pauline Jones) along with so many other dear nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbors. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 15, 2020