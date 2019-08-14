Home

Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd
, Seville, OH
Robert Fitt Jr. Obituary
Robert Fitt Jr. Robert Fitt, Jr., 70, of Akron, passed away on August 2, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, retired from I.B.E.W. Local 306 and was a former PBA member. Robert is survived by his wife, Bobbie Fitt; children, Traci Fitt, Robert Fitt; and mother-in-law, Evelyn Herrick. There will be a graveside service with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Please arrive at the front gate at 1:15.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
