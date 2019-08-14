|
Robert Fitt Jr. Robert Fitt, Jr., 70, of Akron, passed away on August 2, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, retired from I.B.E.W. Local 306 and was a former PBA member. Robert is survived by his wife, Bobbie Fitt; children, Traci Fitt, Robert Fitt; and mother-in-law, Evelyn Herrick. There will be a graveside service with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Please arrive at the front gate at 1:15.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2019