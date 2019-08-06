|
Robert Francis Mains Robert Francis Mains 69, Born July 17, 1950 in Ravenna Ohio to the late Guy and Ruth Ann (Ingham) Mains passed away August 3, 2019 after a short illness. Bob was a lifelong resident of Kent, graduating from Kent Roosevelt. He worked for the Kent and Akron Post Office for more than 40 years years. On February 15, 1996 he married the love of his life Elizabeth (Liz) Easterday who preceded him in death along with his faithful dog Dani. He loved his Cleveland Indians and Browns. He was a loyal member of the VFW, Kent Canadian Club & American Legion, Stow Post. Survived by sister, Connie (Al) Ewart; niece Carrie (Andre, Alayna, Alyvia) Ewart; nephew Allen (Hailey and Allen) Ewart; step-daughter Andrea (Dan Collins) Easterday; step-sons Brian (Katie) and Christopher (Sarah) Easterday; and mother-in-law Phyllis Gudinas. Per Bob's wishes, there will not be any services. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 6, 2019