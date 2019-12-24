|
Robert G. Cormany, 82, passed away December 21, 2019. He was born May 25, 1937, in East Liberty, to the late Harold L. and Velma D. Cormany. Bob married the love of his life, Helen L. Harris, and they lived most of their lives in Akron, before moving to southern Ohio. Bob worked for Acro Tool & Die for more than forty years before retirement. Along with his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; son, Robert II; brother, Glenn, and sisters, Norma Richards and Dorothy McGary. He is survived by sons, Bryon, and Michael (Shelly Bowen); brother, Wayne (Paddy); sister-in-law, Carol (Bill) Vick; grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley, and Landon; and great-grandchildren, Ariana, Johnathon, and Lewis; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 P.M. or for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 24, 2019