Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cormany
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Cormany

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Cormany Obituary
Robert G. Cormany, 82, passed away December 21, 2019. He was born May 25, 1937, in East Liberty, to the late Harold L. and Velma D. Cormany. Bob married the love of his life, Helen L. Harris, and they lived most of their lives in Akron, before moving to southern Ohio. Bob worked for Acro Tool & Die for more than forty years before retirement. Along with his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; son, Robert II; brother, Glenn, and sisters, Norma Richards and Dorothy McGary. He is survived by sons, Bryon, and Michael (Shelly Bowen); brother, Wayne (Paddy); sister-in-law, Carol (Bill) Vick; grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley, and Landon; and great-grandchildren, Ariana, Johnathon, and Lewis; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 P.M. or for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -