Robert "Bob" G. Heath Sr. CUYAHOGA FALLS - Robert G. Heath Sr., 94, passed away September 30, 2019. He was born in Berkeley, CA and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 62 years. Bob served his country in the U.S.A.F. during WWII, going on to graduate from Kent State University with a master's degree in Education. He retired from the Cuyahoga Falls City School District in 1996 after 42 years of service. In his retirement he served on the Cuyahoga Falls School Board, Park and Recreation Board, Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest Committee and volunteered for the American Red Cross. Preceded in death by his son, Robert Jr.; sister, Muriel Southwick and brother, Harry; he is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Kevin and Brian (Trisha); 7 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be held 2 hours prior to a 3 PM memorial service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 303, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019