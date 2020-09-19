1/1
Robert G. Pierson
1953 - 2020
Robert G. Pierson, 67, of Akron, went home to be with the Lord on September 14, 2020. He was born in Akron on June 26, 1953 to the late Robert C. and Virginia Pierson. Bob retired as a chemist from Schneller and then spent several years as a substitute teacher at Springfield Schools. He began golfing while in high school and enjoyed the sport his whole life. He was also proud to coach basketball in Ellet. In his free time, Bob and his wife Delsie enjoyed riding with the Gold Wing Chapter T Motorcycle Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Pierson; brothers, Jerry and William Pierson; granddaughter, Amethyst Long. Bob will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 46 years, Delsie Pierson; daughter, Ruby (David) Long; sister, Kathryn Pierson; brother, Eric Pierson; grandchildren, Emerald Long and Joshua Long; many other close relatives and friends. A special thanks to Bob's nieces and nephews for all their love and care over the years. Family and friends may visit on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A private service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bob's family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
September 18, 2020
Bob was such a kind soul, a friend to everyone he met.
Mary Errington
Friend
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
