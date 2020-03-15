Home

Robert G. Riffle of Barberton, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, March 9, 2020. Robert worked as a dry wall finisher, retiring from the Painters Union. He was known to all as "Uncle Bobby" and he always could be spotted at his favorite spot, Lake Anna, loved his casino trips, and was the #1 fan of his nephew, Colton's baseball games. We will always remember him for his humor, kindness, humbleness and will carry his memory in our hearts. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Frances Riffle. He is survived by sons, Dennis (Teri) and Ronald (Peg); daughter, Barbara Jean; sister, Del (Jack) and special sister and caregiver, Dorothy; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. At Robert's request, his body was donated to science research. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
