Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Robert G. Williams Obituary
Robert G. Williams, 86, passed away May 18, 2019.

He was born in Akron and lived all his life there. Robert served in the U.S. Army as a Medic during the Korean War. He retired after 40 years as a crane operator from Ford Motors. He was a member of the Akron Camera Club and German Club.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Jeffrey Williams; mom, Nellie Bassie; wife, Elisabeth Williams; brother, Richard Williams. Robert is survived by his sons, Robert (Angie) of Tallmadge, John (Alice) of Alabama; grandchildren, Johnny, George, Nancy, Abby; and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019
