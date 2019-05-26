|
Robert G.
Williams
Robert G. Williams, 86, passed away May 18, 2019.
He was born in Akron and lived all his life there. Robert served in the U.S. Army as a Medic during the Korean War. He retired after 40 years as a crane operator from Ford Motors. He was a member of the Akron Camera Club and German Club.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Jeffrey Williams; mom, Nellie Bassie; wife, Elisabeth Williams; brother, Richard Williams. Robert is survived by his sons, Robert (Angie) of Tallmadge, John (Alice) of Alabama; grandchildren, Johnny, George, Nancy, Abby; and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019