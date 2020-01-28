|
|
Dr. Robert G. Workman, 77, died after a short illness January 26, 2020. Born in Danville, OH, he was a graduate of Kenyon College and Emory University. Dr. Workman was a retired radiologist from Akron General Medical Center. He is survived by his son, Monte Workman; daughter, Lynn Workman; and grandson, Monte Schellenberger. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held in Greenville, South Carolina at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tyger River Foundation (tygerriver.org). To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020