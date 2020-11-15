1/1
Robert Gary Adaska
Robert Adaska, 65, passed away November 9, 2020 at home with his wife, Pamela by his side. Robert was born in Cleveland and had lived in Stow for most of his life. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Robert retired in 2017 from R.G. Adaska Construction with 38 years of service and served as a councilman for the City of Stow. He also enjoyed watching TV, going to the beach, riding motorcycles, and politics. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank Grace Hospice for their care of Robert.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 15, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
