Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gene White


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gene White Obituary
Robert Gene White, 92, of Brimfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 7, 1927 in Spencer, WV, the son of Geraldine White and Victor Anderson, who preceded him in death, as well as his daughter, Renate Simmons. Robert will be deeply missed by his wife of 43 years, June; children Joan and Rodney; grandchildren Jennifer, Jason, Jessica, Richard (Julie), and Amy (Bryan); great-grandchildren Sara, Chandler, Joe, Olivia, Calvin, Dane, Jack, Mia and Matthew; nieces and nephews William (Debby), Debbie (Michael), Lisa, Michelle (Heather), Amanda (Jon), Billy, Adelyn and Nolyn; brother-in-law William. Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947, during World War II. While stationed in Nurnberg, Germany, he worked at the courthouse, and was involved in transcribing the Nurnburg Trials. He loved to play cards, especially poker and euchre. Robert was a champion ping pong player, and was a talented bowler. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle, and will be missed by many. Visitation will take place at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, with a service following at noon, officiated by Pastor Tommie Nicholas. Interment will follow the service at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now