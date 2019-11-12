|
Robert Gene White, 92, of Brimfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 7, 1927 in Spencer, WV, the son of Geraldine White and Victor Anderson, who preceded him in death, as well as his daughter, Renate Simmons. Robert will be deeply missed by his wife of 43 years, June; children Joan and Rodney; grandchildren Jennifer, Jason, Jessica, Richard (Julie), and Amy (Bryan); great-grandchildren Sara, Chandler, Joe, Olivia, Calvin, Dane, Jack, Mia and Matthew; nieces and nephews William (Debby), Debbie (Michael), Lisa, Michelle (Heather), Amanda (Jon), Billy, Adelyn and Nolyn; brother-in-law William. Robert served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947, during World War II. While stationed in Nurnberg, Germany, he worked at the courthouse, and was involved in transcribing the Nurnburg Trials. He loved to play cards, especially poker and euchre. Robert was a champion ping pong player, and was a talented bowler. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle, and will be missed by many. Visitation will take place at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, with a service following at noon, officiated by Pastor Tommie Nicholas. Interment will follow the service at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2019