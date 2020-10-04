Robert Gerald (Jerry) Davidson, 89, was born 2-21-31 and raised in Akron, OH. He passed away September 29, 2020 in Ormond Beach, Florida where he had lived for the past three years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Mary Lillian Davidson; brother, Donald R. Davidson; and great-grandson, Declan Miller. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and children, Diane (James) Carmany of Barberton, OH; Jerri Ann (Bill) Smith of Winter Springs, FL; Dan (Kellie) Davidson of Akron, OH; Joellen (Tom) Schimpf of Goodyear, AZ; Doug Davidson of Ormond Beach; and John Davidson of Naples, FL. He is survived by 12 grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeff) Miller, Jim (Nicole) Carmany, Bill Smith, Brittany Smith, Ashley (Eric) Midock, Drew Davidson, Alison Schimpf, Ryan Davidson, Kailee (Ben) Huber, Tyler Davidson, Troy Davidson and Taylin Davidson, 12 great-grandchildren and extended family, Kristen Hovater, David Hovater and Amy (Kevin) Meszaros and their two children, sister-in-law, Sally Davidson, sister-in-law, Carol (Richard) Woody, Rich (Kathy) Marquardt, as well as former spouse, Janet Hardgrove Dodson. After graduation from St. Vincent High School class of 1949, he served four years in the Navy during the Korean conflict. Upon discharge he was with the Akron Police Department, later retiring from Bridgestone/Firestone with 30 years service in the Plant Protection Department. He then moved to Port Charlottte, FL where he worked at various golf courses. After Hurricane Charley he moved to Fort Myers, FL where he lived until 2017 and then moved to Ormond Beach, FL to be closer to family. Jerry enjoyed many years of playing golf and later watching his grandchildren playing golf, basketball, football, baseball and softball. Jerry and Pat were on over 30 cruises traveling to Europe, Hawaii and Alaska. They enjoyed line dancing and Jerry loved performing Karaoke. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Ormond Beach, FL. Arrangements are being handled by Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, Ormond Beach, FL.







