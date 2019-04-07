Home

Roger Scott Gilbert, 67, passed away peacefully at home on March 27, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1951. He was a lifetime resident of Springfield Township.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Gilbert of 46 years; daughters, Misti and Angie Gilbert; son, Kurt Gilbert; brother, Harry Burns and sisters, Penny (Dan) Kimble, Sherrie Gilbert and Beth (Richard) Tigelman. He was a loving "Papa" to seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Roger's celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Stephan A. Communale, Jr. Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 13805 Akron, OH 44334, in his honor.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
