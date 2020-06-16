Robert Gray
Robert "Bob" Gray, 71, was called home to be with his LORD as he passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 10, 2020. Born in Akron and a Tallmadge native, Bob lived in the Akron area all his life. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked on the shipping docks and at Goodyear and later retired from Walts Cleaning Co. Anyone who knew Bob would know how special he made you feel, how much he loved the LORD and his dedication to those he loved. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Gray; father, Nile Gray; mother, Lydia Gray; his niece, Tamara Gray; and beloved uncle, Newell Gray. Bob is survived by his wife, Joyce; sons, Brian (Michelle) Gray and Michael (Rebecca) Gray, all of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Alaina, Alexa, Alexandrea, Brandon, Gabrielle; sister, Linda (Mark) Meckly of Florida; and brother, Terry (Elaine) Gray of Stow; and by nieces and nephews, Tara, Terry Jr., Ty-Ann, Dawn, Chris, Erin and Taylor. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and close friend, Ron Teck; nieces Tammy Teck and his "Angels", Tracy (Marco) Beresh and Brandy Beresh in addition to many close friends. A special thank you to Crossroads Hospice and the compassionate caregivers who helped ease the end of his journey. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed at the funeral home. Masks are encouraged to be worn at the funeral home. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Raymond Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.




