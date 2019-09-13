Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert H. Farrance


1932 - 2019
Robert H. Farrance Obituary
Robert H. Farrance Robert H. Farrance, 86, passed away September 11, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Martha (Cutright) and Charles Farrance and served in the U.S. Army as a corporal, proudly earning his paratrooper wings. Robert retired from Firestone with 30 years of service, and also worked at O'Neil's and Spagnuolo & Associates. He was a member of Family of Faith United Methodist Church and in retirement, he loved going for coffee and donuts and watching football. Preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor and sister, Patricia Steger, he is survived by his sister, Barbara (Irvin) Craig; children, Carla (Dana) Schertz, Robert (Diana) Farrance, David and James; grandchildren, William (Jessica) Schertz, Jonathan and Matthew Schertz, Jessica (Matthew) Gamble, Joshuah (Joy) Farrance, and Catherine (Tommy Shields), Sarah, Kaitlyn and Abigail Farrance; six great-grandchildren; four nephews and one niece. Calling hours will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ron Shultz officiating. Private interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AMVETS, the American Red Cross or Family of Faith United Methodist Church. Please share your thoughts and concerns by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
