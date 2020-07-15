On July 5th, 2020 we lost a larger than life man, Robert "Bob" H. Gallimore at the age of 45. He is survived by his loving wife, Lauren; beautiful and spirited daughters, Cassie and Parker; two amazing grandchildren, mother and father, Kathy O'Neill and Robert Stottler; siblings, and countless other friends and loved ones. A celebration of his life will occur on Thursday, July 16th beginning at 3 p.m. at Dano's Lakeside Pub in the Portage Lakes. His family welcomes any and all who wish to stop by. Condolences can be shared with his family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213