Bob was a special person. When we were really young, I remember he had a quiet and gentle nature about him. I believe it was 4th or 5th grade and his mom picked me up and drove him and I to Playland Skate. I was giddy because I kinda thought it was a date, lol. On the drive home, Heaven by Bryan Adams was playing on the radio and she turned it up. Strange, the things you remember like yesterday. Praying for Bobs family and loved ones. May all the good times and happy memories fill your heart with love ❤

Kristin Shilts-Fortunato

Classmate