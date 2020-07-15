1/1
Robert H. Gallimore
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 5th, 2020 we lost a larger than life man, Robert "Bob" H. Gallimore at the age of 45. He is survived by his loving wife, Lauren; beautiful and spirited daughters, Cassie and Parker; two amazing grandchildren, mother and father, Kathy O'Neill and Robert Stottler; siblings, and countless other friends and loved ones. A celebration of his life will occur on Thursday, July 16th beginning at 3 p.m. at Dano's Lakeside Pub in the Portage Lakes. His family welcomes any and all who wish to stop by. Condolences can be shared with his family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rivertree Christian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 10, 2020
Bob was a special person. When we were really young, I remember he had a quiet and gentle nature about him. I believe it was 4th or 5th grade and his mom picked me up and drove him and I to Playland Skate. I was giddy because I kinda thought it was a date, lol. On the drive home, Heaven by Bryan Adams was playing on the radio and she turned it up. Strange, the things you remember like yesterday. Praying for Bobs family and loved ones. May all the good times and happy memories fill your heart with love ❤
Kristin Shilts-Fortunato
Classmate
July 9, 2020
My thoughts & prayers go out to his children & grandchildren along with the entire family & all his friends. He will be missed.
Stacey Markuten
Classmate
July 9, 2020
Such an incredible friend to me when we were little. He always saved me a seat on the school bus and made me smile. Bobby was genuine, kind and creative. I didn't see him often in our adult years but when I did it was a beautiful friendly face. May God comfort you all.
Amber (Clucas) Geig
Friend
July 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Bobby is rejoicing with Our Lord and will never be forgotten, Patty and JJ Jackovitch
Patty Jackovitch Sernicola
Friend
July 8, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 8, 2020
My thoughts go out to all of his family ...i will always remember the good times him and i had growing up in school and also out of school ....you will be missed
Gary Dinger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved