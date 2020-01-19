|
Dr. Robert (Bob) H. Hamor of Hudson, Ohio, died unexpectedly while vacationing with his family in Breckenridge, Colorado, on January 9th, 2020, at the age of 83. Dr. Hamor was born on November 11, 1936, in Marion, Ohio, to William and Lucile Hamor. He graduated from Harding High School in 1954, where he was a standout athlete lettering in four sports, named an All-Ohio Athlete and earning the nickname "Nails" for his physical and mental toughness. He was later honored by being inducted into the Harding High School Hall of Fame. Although he was recruited by Woody Hayes to play football at The Ohio State University, he instead chose to attend Princeton University. While at Princeton he was a member of many clubs and on the football team. Following Princeton, he attended medical school at Northwestern University. While studying at Northwestern he met the love of his life, Charlotte. Charlotte and Bob married in 1963, and celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in May of 2019. Upon earning his medical degree, he completed an internship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. While living in the Chicago area they welcomed their first son, Doug. Bob then served in the Army as a general physician for two years and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany. He held the rank of Captain and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. Bob took great pride in his service to the United States. While in Germany they welcomed their second son, Briggs. Upon returning from Germany the family moved to Stow, Ohio, where Bob completed his residency in Radiology at Akron City Hospital (Summa). Charlotte and Bob later welcomed their third son, Victor, and moved to Hudson, Ohio. Dr. Hamor was a proud partner in Akron Radiology, Inc., for 38 years and served as Chairman of Radiology of Summa Health System for 22 years. He loved his career and was proud of the lifelong friendships with his colleagues at St. Thomas, Akron City, Robinson Memorial, and Barberton Hospital. He also had the privilege of teaching medical students at NEOUCOM and mentoring countless residents, therapists, and technicians who came through Summa. In 2001, Dr. Hamor was recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Radiology. This is one of the highest honors the ACR can bestow on a member in good standing-only 10 percent of College members have been awarded this honor. Dr. Hamor believed strongly in supporting and giving back to his community. He was a philanthropist and served on several boards, including the Akron Symphony and Mobile Meals. He was a dedicated charter member of The First Presbyterian Church of Hudson. He will be remembered for his generosity, witty sense of humor, and passion for education. He was an avid gardener and reader. Bob is survived by his wife, Charlotte Hamor; children, Doug (Maureen) of Western Springs, IL and their children, Aidan, Katie, and Maeve; Briggs (Barbara) of Worthington, OH and their children, Briggs and Grace; Victor (Pamela) of Hudson, OH and their children, Audra and Lily, and his loving sister, Mary Day of Marion, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lucile Hamor of Marion, OH. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, gran, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed. Calling hours are scheduled for Friday, January 24th from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 PM at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow, OH. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, January 25th at Christ Church Episcopal of Hudson, OH with a luncheon to follow at the Country Club of Hudson. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Salvation Army of Summit County, 190 South Maple Street, Akron, OH 44302, or Hattie Larlham, 9772 Diagonal Road, Mantua, OH 44255. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020