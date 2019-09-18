Home

Robert H. Richardson Obituary
Robert H. Richardson Robert H Richardson, age 99, passed away on September 9, 2019. Bob retired from Firestone Tire & Rubber Company after 39 years of service, he also volunteered at the USO, and was a member of Community of Christ Church in Akron/Barberton. He was preceded in death by his parents, all nine of his brothers & sisters, and his son-in-law David Doerrer. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Audrey; children Karen Doerrer, Donald (Mary), and Thomas (Cindy), six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 1:00 PM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home 3653 W Market St. Akron, OH 44333. Flora Rudolf; officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com In lieu of flowers, family requests donations, in Bob's named to Summa Hospice 1077 Gorge Blvd. Akron Ohio 44313 or DAV, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
