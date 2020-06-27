Robert H. Tucker
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. Tucker, Sr., 81, of Akron, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Summa Health System following an extended illness. He was born April 28, 1939 in Brentwood, TN, the son of the late Marie Tucker. On September 19, 1970, he married Mary (Harris) Tucker. Together they shared almost 50 years of marriage. He was a graduate of Akron South High School in 1958, where he participated in basketball, football, and boxing. As a young adult he was employed at Tangier, and Ford Motor Co. He retired from the City of Akron Sewer Dept. Dispatch, after 35 years of service. His main sources of enjoyment was engaging in ministry, getting family together, and playing Grill-master all the way from Ohio to Tennessee, because he loved cooking for family and friends. He also enjoyed playing softball, and loved to bowl, winning several tournaments. He attended The Akron Thornton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, and was baptized as a dedicated servant of Jehovah in 1973. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Will and Irene Tucker; mother, Marie Tucker; aunts: Callie Whitsey, Irene Sanders, and Sallie Lee; uncles, Will Tucker, and Louis Tucker. Survived by wife, Mary L. Tucker; sons, Robert Tucker Jr. (Yvonne) Shon D. Tucker (aka Aaron); daughter, Kerano J. Tucker, and step-daughter, Shabrina Calmese (Reiko); grandchildren, Brandy Owens, Chivon Smith, Robert H. Tucker III, Michael Jones, Kerano M. Tucker, Tiara Harris, Tyra Harris, Tyrone Dubose Jr. A host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, special families the Harris and Hooks family. The family would like to thank all of our family and friends for their loving comfort and support. A private service will be held for close family and friends. Arrangement entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved