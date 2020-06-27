Robert H. Tucker, Sr., 81, of Akron, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Summa Health System following an extended illness. He was born April 28, 1939 in Brentwood, TN, the son of the late Marie Tucker. On September 19, 1970, he married Mary (Harris) Tucker. Together they shared almost 50 years of marriage. He was a graduate of Akron South High School in 1958, where he participated in basketball, football, and boxing. As a young adult he was employed at Tangier, and Ford Motor Co. He retired from the City of Akron Sewer Dept. Dispatch, after 35 years of service. His main sources of enjoyment was engaging in ministry, getting family together, and playing Grill-master all the way from Ohio to Tennessee, because he loved cooking for family and friends. He also enjoyed playing softball, and loved to bowl, winning several tournaments. He attended The Akron Thornton Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, and was baptized as a dedicated servant of Jehovah in 1973. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Will and Irene Tucker; mother, Marie Tucker; aunts: Callie Whitsey, Irene Sanders, and Sallie Lee; uncles, Will Tucker, and Louis Tucker. Survived by wife, Mary L. Tucker; sons, Robert Tucker Jr. (Yvonne) Shon D. Tucker (aka Aaron); daughter, Kerano J. Tucker, and step-daughter, Shabrina Calmese (Reiko); grandchildren, Brandy Owens, Chivon Smith, Robert H. Tucker III, Michael Jones, Kerano M. Tucker, Tiara Harris, Tyra Harris, Tyrone Dubose Jr. A host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, special families the Harris and Hooks family. The family would like to thank all of our family and friends for their loving comfort and support. A private service will be held for close family and friends. Arrangement entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







