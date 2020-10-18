Robert Hankinson, 86, passed away suddenly on October 15, 2020. He was born in Commodore, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1934 to Russell and Edna (Buterbaugh) Hankinson, and was a long time resident of Wadsworth, Ohio. Robert, who was retired, worked for PPG Industries as a Stationary Engineer for 33 years, first at the Barberton Plant and then at Natrium Plant in West Virginia. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and by his beloved wife of 34 years, Charlotte (Jones). He will be terribly missed by his children, son, Robert C. Hankinson; daughters, Sherry and Robin Hankinson; grandchildren, Kristine (Kevin) Stephens and James R. Hankinson (Amanda Harp); great-grandchildren, Jesse, Isaiah, Hannah, Gavyn, Owen and Abel; and by his treasured companion of nearly 20 years, Mabel Rosier. Robert had many things he enjoyed: traveling on bus tours, live music, wineries, shooting guns, and spending time with his family, specifically his great grandchildren. He was a voracious reader and passionate about American history and genealogy. He enjoyed walking the battlefields of Gettysburg and Monmouth and touring historic houses, churches, and graveyards, all while appreciating his family connection to this history. He is a descendant of Revolutionary War patriots Captain Kenneth Hankinson and John Peter Buterbaugh. It is through his Buterbaugh lineage that he is a member of The Sons of the Revolution. Robert also enjoyed the simple pleasures of walking in the park, sitting on the porch with his cat, Simon, listening to his radio, and eating right off the vine tomatoes while standing over the sink. He loved reading the news paper, doing crossword puzzle books, and watching the news. Because Robert served his country as a proud member of the Navy during the Korean War, the family will hold a military memorial service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery to be scheduled in the next few weeks. The family would like to thank the medical personnel of Summa Hospital (Akron Campus) for our father's excellent care, specifically those involved with the Stroke Team, the ICU, 3 East and Radiology. The family would also like to thank the Wadsworth Paramedics and Wadsworth Police for their quick and compassionate response. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Summit County Metro Parks or Human Society.







