1/1
Robert Heber Pierson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Heber Pierson, 96, passed away peacefully in his home on August 9th, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on February 10th, 1924 to Marshall and Glades (Pomeroy) Pierson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Marshall, Charlie, Bill, and Jim Pierson. Bob enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served four years in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Following his service, he graduated from The College of Wooster and went on to become a top salesman at Brown-Graves Lumber Company and Builders Square. A charismatic storyteller, Bob was always eager to share his military and sales experiences. He lived life to the fullest, whether it was on the water, on vacation, or laughing in his home with his loved ones. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Emily Arlene (Stauffer) Pierson, and their six children, Diane (Denny) Vincent, Carol Pleuss, Nancy (Roger) Vincent, Barbara (Jeff) Hale, Patty Egan, and Bob (Gail) Pierson. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bob will be memorialized in the company of immediate family at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Details of a Celebration of Life for extended family and friends will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved