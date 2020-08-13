Robert "Bob" Heber Pierson, 96, passed away peacefully in his home on August 9th, 2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on February 10th, 1924 to Marshall and Glades (Pomeroy) Pierson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Marshall, Charlie, Bill, and Jim Pierson. Bob enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served four years in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Following his service, he graduated from The College of Wooster and went on to become a top salesman at Brown-Graves Lumber Company and Builders Square. A charismatic storyteller, Bob was always eager to share his military and sales experiences. He lived life to the fullest, whether it was on the water, on vacation, or laughing in his home with his loved ones. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Emily Arlene (Stauffer) Pierson, and their six children, Diane (Denny) Vincent, Carol Pleuss, Nancy (Roger) Vincent, Barbara (Jeff) Hale, Patty Egan, and Bob (Gail) Pierson. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bob will be memorialized in the company of immediate family at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. Details of a Celebration of Life for extended family and friends will be announced at a later date.







