Robert Ira Leib, age 90, passed away at Sunrise of Cuyahoga Falls where he has resided for 5 years, on Oct. 3, 2020. Bob was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 17, 1930 to Perry and Margarite Leib. He moved to Wellsville, KS where he graduated from Wellsville High School. He went on to graduate from Kansas University with a BA in pharmacy and PhD in organic chemistry. While at Kansas University, he met and married the former Sally Ann Adams. They were married for 56 wonderful years until her death in 2009. After moving from Lawrence, KS, to St. Louis, MO, Bob began his career at Monsanto, moving to St. Albans WV, and finally to Fairlawn, OH in 1968. In 1985 he retired from Monsanto after 25 years and became a pharmacist, working in Bath and Fairlawn. His last retirement was in 2011. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sally; brother, Bill, and grandson, Alex. He is survived by children, Peggy Ann Leib, Tallmadge, Ohio, Susan (Rob) McCorkle, Lynchburg, VA, Thomas (Deborah) Leib, Hanover, PA, Christopher (Elizabeth) Leib, Solon, Ohio, David (Elizabeth Peyser) Leib, Wichita, KS.; grandchildren, Drew (Meredith) Leib, Austyn (Nick) Schaffer, Patrick McCorkle, Brian McCorkle, Sam McCorkle, Samantha (Joe) Sagal, Gena Leib, Andrew Headlee, and great grandson, Asher Leib. A memorial service will be held at Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. On Saturday, November 28, 2020. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until time of service 1:00 p.m. Inurnment at Rose Hill Burial Park following. Please consider a memorial donation to Alzheimer`s Assoc at www.alz.org
. Due to covid19, social distancing and masks are encouraged. Many thanks to all of Bob`s amazing neighbors, friends, co-workers and the caregivers at Sunrise of Cuyahoga Falls and Harbor Light Hospice, for making our dad`s journey beautiful, safe and loving. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers visit www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)